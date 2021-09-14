Global Aircraft Leasing Market by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Aircraft Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Aircraft Leasing Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Aircraft leasing is a technique where the airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and other aircraft operators. Over the last few years, several airlines companies have switched to aircraft leasing for their operations to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts. Owing to this, the market for aircraft lessor have grown significantly. Aircraft leasing is mainly of two type: wet leasing and dry leasing. However, wet leasing aircraft are procure for shorter period of time, whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major buyers of the aircraft leasing are the big airlines, financial investors and others. However, these buyers mainly go for the OEMs or from the leasing companies.

The aircraft leasing industry is one of the most recognized industries in Ireland over the past 4 decades. In the recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft has been increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2017. This has shown that there is a complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global market.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Leasing development in

United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

AerCap

Air Lease Corporation

BOC Aviation

GECAS

BBAM

CIT Commercial Air

Aviation Capital Group

Boeing Capital Corporation

SAAB Aircraft Leasing

International Lease Finance Corporation

Market by Product Type:

Dry Leasing

Wet Leasing

Market size by Application

Wide Body

Narrow Body

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aircraft Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aircraft Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

