Global Aloe Vera Products Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Aloe vera is an evergreen perennial, it originates from the Arabian Peninsula but grows wild in tropical climates around the world and is cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses. The species is also used for decorative purposes and grows successfully indoors as a potted plant.

Growth is expected to be driven by rising concerns among consumers regarding their health and skin problems, predominantly due to hectic and stressful lifestyles, which is resulting in a shift in consumer preference towards natural alternatives and herbal nutraceuticals. Moreover, growing awareness about consuming a healthy diet that can potentially reduce occurrence of lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity and diabetes, is expected to boost demand for aloe vera products in India over the next five years.

The global Aloe Vera Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aloe Vera Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aloe Vera Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Patanjali Ayurved

Dabur

Baidyanath Ayurved

Himalaya Drug

Brihans Natural Products

Nourish Vitals

AloeVera India

Khadi Natural

Forest Essentials

Nature’s Essence

Fabindia

MSG All Trading International

Bright Lifecare

Rattan Organic Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gel Extracts

Whole Leaf Extracts

Segment by Application

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

