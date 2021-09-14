Glass Coatings Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2026

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Glass Coatings Market 2026 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The Glass Coatings market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2026 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Glass Coatings market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

The global glass coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the nano glass coating segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Several stringent energy regulations passed by governments worldwide have boosted the adoption of glass coatings. Growing concerns regarding energy efficiency, increasing need to reduce energy consumption, and growing demand from the automotive sector further support the market growth. The increasing sale of vehicles, especially in the developing countries, along with growing adoption of solar installations supports the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of energy efficient buildings and reducing operation costs would boost the market growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, and growing demand from emerging economies. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the market growth.

The awareness regarding green buildings, and reduction in operation costs encourage the commercial sector to invest in glass coatings. Commercial structures such as manufacturing plants, offices, and institutes are adopting glass coating to reduce emissions, increase efficiency, and optimize energy use. Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the glass coatings market in 2018. The increasing use in vehicles, and rising awareness regarding energy efficient buildings drive the market growth in the region. The increasing sale of vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and India, and the growing demand from the construction sector drives the growth of the glass coatings industry in the region. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in the markets of the Asia-Pacific.

The different end-users of glass coating include construction, automotive and transportation, aerospace, marine, and others. In 2018, the automotive segment accounted for the highest market share. The use of glass coatings in windows, doors, and windshields in automotive reduces the heat accumulation in vehicles, and offer high UV resistance and high optical activity.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Kyocera Corp, PPG Industries, Henkel A.G., The NSG Group, Saint-Gobain, Corning Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Valspar Corporation, Euroglas GmbH, and The Sherwin-Williams. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global glass coatings market on the basis of type, technology, end user and region:

Glass Coatings Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Glass Coatings market over the period 2019-2026.

The Glass Coatings market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

