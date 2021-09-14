Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market 2019 Research In-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecasts to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 108 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) is an offering that allows customers to leverage cloud-based solutions to build, host and use their own blockchain apps, smart contracts and functions on the blockchain while the cloud-based service provider manages all the necessary tasks and activities to keep the infrastructure agile and operational. It is an interesting development in the blockchain ecosystem that is indirectly aiding the blockchain adoption across businesses. It is based on, and works similar to, the concept of Software As A Service (SaaS) model.

BaaS is when an external service provider sets up all the necessary “blockchain technology and infrastructure” for a customer for a fee. By paying for BaaS, a client pays the BaaS provider to set up and maintain blockchain connected nodes on their behalf. A BaaS provider handles the complex back-end for the client and their business.

In 2018, the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) development in

United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Microsoft

SAP

Deloitte

Accenture

Oracle

AWS

Cognizant

Infosys

PwC

Baidu

Huawei

HPE

IBM

Capgemini

NTT Data

TCS

Mphasis

Wipro

Waves Platform

KPMG

Ey

Stratis

Consensys

LandT Infotech

Market by Product Type:

Tools

Services

Market size by Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

