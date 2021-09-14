Global Business Analytics Market Expected to reach $ 1, 34,857.72 million by 2026 grow at a CAGR of 11.0% | IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS

Global Business Analytics Market is accounted for $52,645.43 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 1, 34,857.72 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing cloud-based deployment, huge volume of data and change in business environment are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high implementation cost and disinclination in acceptance of business analytics are hindering the market growth.

Business analytics software helps in understanding and analysis of business data through constant study and investigation of historical business performance to expand decisive insights for business planning. Through the application of statistical methods and tools in business performance data, business analytics software performs predictive analysis to derive decision making insights and inputs.

By Software, content analytics is estimated to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for real-time data analytics and rising social networking data. Content analytics is the work of concerning business intelligence (BI) and business analytics (BA) practices to digital content. Based on Geography, North America is leading the market due to the development and implementation of new technologies, increasing influence of internet on sales of industrial goods.

Some of the key players in the Business Analytics market are IBM, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc, Microstrategy Incorporated, QLIK Technologies, Inc., Tibco Software, INFOR, Teradata Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc. and PanTerra Networks, Inc.

