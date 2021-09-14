Global Construction Equipment Consumption Market 2025 – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities
Global Construction Equipment Market
This report focuses on Construction Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. The global Construction Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Construction machinery is the floorboard of the mechanical equipment used in engineering construction and urban and rural construction, it is composed of mining machinery, shoveling transport machinery, compaction machinery, lifting machinery engineering, pile driving machinery, road machinery, concrete machinery, cement machinery, steel grade prestressed machinery, decoration machinery, aerial work machinery and other mechanical components.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AB Volvo (Sweden)
Caterpillar (USA)
CNH Industrial (UK)
Deere (USA)
Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery (China)
Doosan Infracore (South Korea)
Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan)
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development (China)
JLG Industries (USA)
Kobelco Construction Machinery (Japan)
Komatsu (Japan)
Kubota (Japan)
Liebherr Group (Germany)
Lonking Holdings (China)
Manitou Group (France)
Sandvik AB (Sweden)
Sany Heavy Machinery (China)
Shantui Construction Machinery (China)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan)
Terex (USA)
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China)
Xuzhou Heavy Machinery (China)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Excavator
Loader
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Industrial Buildings
Major factors driving the growth of this market include growing population, rapid urbanization, easing construction activities, and in of new technologies in the equipment.
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Construction Equipment Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Construction Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Construction Equipment Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Construction Equipment Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Construction Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Construction Equipment Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Equipment Business
Chapter Eight: Construction Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Equipment Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
