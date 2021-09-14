Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Durable Medical Equipment Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Market Overview

The durable medical equipment market is primarily driven by the rise of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and increasing government initiatives. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the significant presence of multinational medical device companies, and well-planned reimbursement policies, among others.

Download PDF Sample of Durable Medical Equipment Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381396

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to register the fastest growth rate, due to the increasing R&D expenditure by governments and private companies in healthcare. Owing to a diversified patient population, the risk of life-threatening disorders in the region is high. Countries, such as China, Japan, and India, have witnessed an increased economic growth over the past five years, which has helped develop an improved healthcare infrastructure, thus, driving the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, durable medical equipment (DME) are the devices and products that serve medical purposes and that can tolerate frequent and/or subsequent usage. The patients now prefer availing post-operative and long-term care at home. Hence, the rising demand for home healthcare services opens possibilities for the DME market players to sell and cross-sell the various products.

Key Market Trends

Hospital/Clinic Segment holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

The hospital segment is expected to hold the maximum share in the global durable medical equipment market. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to a high volume of patients coming to hospitals and greater financing capabilities. Technological advancements in medical equipment are helping in the improvisation in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

As development in the healthcare sector is being followed, there is an increase in the number of hospitals across the developing and developed nations. These increasing number of hospitals and clinics have well-equipped surgical equipment, such as wheelchairs, beds, walkers, bathroom safety devices, monitoring and therapeutic devices, and other equipment.

There is also a rising number of well-equipped diagnostic centers, which have equipment, such as blood sugar monitors, infusion pump, mattress and bedding devices, etc., that help in improving the total patient outcomes. There are also many insurance plans that reimburse the cost of repair and maintenance of the hospital medical equipment, and, therefore, a majority of hospitals are adopting these insurance policies. Therefore, the growth in the medical devices industry drives the hospital segment of the market

Brief about Durable Medical Equipment Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/durable-medical-equipment-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. In the United States, the Federal Drug and Food Administration (FDA) is responsible for regulating the sale of medical devices/products. The FDA also oversees the monitoring of safety in these regulated products. According to Select USA (a US government sponsored forum), the United States is the largest medical device market in the world. The country represents approximately 40% of the global medical device market. Overall, the United States is the largest market for durable medical equipment and may continue to retain its position over the forecast period. The main drivers of growth are likely to be the increasing population of elderly people and increasing chronic disease prevalence, which may indirectly fuel the adoption of durable medical equipment.

Competitive Landscape

The global durable medical equipment market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The existing major players in the durable medical equipment market employ strong competitive strategies, leading to high rivalry between them. Some of the key players in the market are Compass Health Brands, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, GF Health Products Inc., and Invacare Corporation, among others.The product advancements and improvements in durable medical equipment by the major players are increasing the competitive rivalry.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381396

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-related Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Portability, Patient Comfort, and Utilities

4.2.3 Increasing Demand and Funding for Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Related with Medical Supplies

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals and Shortage of Facilities

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]