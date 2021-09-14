Global Express Parcel Services Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Express Parcel Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Express Parcel Services Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Express Parcel Services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.

China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as the rise in demand for retail products and the economic growth of China and India, are driving the market’s growth in APAC. With substantial focus towards the development of organized retail and e-commerce, the demand for Express Parcel Services in APAC will witness massive growth in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Express Parcel Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Express Parcel Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express Parcel Services development in United States, Europe and China.

United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

FedEx

UPS

A-1 Express

BDP

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Allied Express

Aramex

American Expediting

Antron Express

DX Group

General Logistics Systems

Deliv

Unique Air Express

Yodel

One World Express

Tuffnells Parcels Express

Market by Product Type:

Air Transport

Land Transport

Sea Transport

Market size by Application

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Express Parcel Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Express Parcel Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Express Parcel Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

