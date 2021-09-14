Global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2024

A family entertainment center (or centre), often abbreviated FEC in the entertainment industry (also known as an indoor amusement park or indoor theme park), is a small amusement park marketed towards families with small children to teenagers, and often entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. They usually cater to “sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas.” FECs are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than a traditional amusement park, and not usually major tourist attractions, but sustained by an area customer base. Many are locally owned and operated, although there are a number of chains and franchises in the field. FECs are sometimes called family amusement centers, play zones, family fun centers, or simply fun centers.

Some non-traditional FECs, called urban entertainment centers (UECs), with more customized and branded attractions and retail outlets, are associated with major entertainment companies and may be tourist destinations. Others, sometimes operated by Non-Profit organizations as Children’s Museums or Science Centers, tend to be geared toward edutainment experiences rather than simply amusement. FECs may also be adjuncts to full-scale amusement parks.

Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/374229

Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment are mainly classified into the following types: Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment and Adult Entertainment Center (AEC) Equipment. Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment is the most popular type which took up about 57.14 % of the total in 2018 in Europe.

PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan A/S, Playpower, ELI Play, QUALI-CITE, ABC-TEAM, Wicksteed Leisure Limited, Lappset Group, Playdale, Van Egdom, Tigerplay, Streetscape, RODECO, SPI Global Play, etc. are the key suppliers in the European Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the European market in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 625.9 million by 2024, from US$ 391.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment

Adult Entertainment Center (AEC) Equipment

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Multi-attraction Indoor Centers

Outdoor Fun Centers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PlayCore

Landscape Structures

Kompan A/S

Playpower

ELI Play

QUALI-CITE

ABC-TEAM

Wicksteed Leisure Limited

Lappset Group

Playdale

Van Egdom

Tigerplay

Streetscape

RODECO

SPI Global Play

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Browse The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-family-entertainment-center-fec-equipment-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]