Global Foodservice Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Foodservice is also known as catering service. It includes all companies that engage in serving meals prepared outside homes. It includes restaurants, school and hospital cafeterias, and catering outlets. Foodservice restaurants are classified into two sectors: commercial and non-commercial foodservice.

The commercial segment accounted for the major shares of the foodservice market. Factors such as the introduction of new food items on the menus and evolving consumer tastes and preferances will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

The conventional foodservice system is mainly driven by the high quality of offered food due to its instant preparation. The conventional foodservice system offers flexibility in the menu that largely attracts consumers. Another major benefit of this system is the option of inspecting food items to confirm their quality and safety.

In 2018, the global Foodservice market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Foodservice status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Foodservice development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4009585-global-foodservice-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

McDonald’s

Restaurant Brands International

Sodexo

Starbucks

Yum!Brands

Aramark

Compass Group North America

Domino’s

Dicos

In-N-Out Burger

The Little Caesars

Jollibee Foods

Mr. Lee’s

White Castle Management

Carl’s Junior Restaurant

American Dairy Queen

MOS Food Services

Services Group of America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Foodservice System

Centralized Food Service System

Ready-Prepared Foodservice System

Assembly Serve Foodservice System

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Non-commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Foodservice status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Foodservice development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Foodservice are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Foodservice Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Conventional Foodservice System

1.4.3 Centralized Food Service System

1.4.4 Ready-Prepared Foodservice System

1.4.5 Assembly Serve Foodservice System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foodservice Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Non-commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Foodservice Market Size

2.2 Foodservice Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Foodservice Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Foodservice Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Foodservice Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Foodservice Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Foodservice Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Foodservice Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Foodservice Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Foodservice Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Foodservice Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Foodservice Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Foodservice Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 McDonald’s

12.1.1 McDonald’s Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.1.4 McDonald’s Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 McDonald’s Recent Development

12.2 Restaurant Brands International

12.2.1 Restaurant Brands International Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.2.4 Restaurant Brands International Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Restaurant Brands International Recent Development

12.3 Sodexo

12.3.1 Sodexo Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.3.4 Sodexo Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sodexo Recent Development

12.4 Starbucks

12.4.1 Starbucks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.4.4 Starbucks Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Starbucks Recent Development

12.5 Yum!Brands

12.5.1 Yum!Brands Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.5.4 Yum!Brands Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Yum!Brands Recent Development

12.6 Aramark

12.6.1 Aramark Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.6.4 Aramark Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Aramark Recent Development

12.7 Compass Group North America

12.7.1 Compass Group North America Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.7.4 Compass Group North America Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Compass Group North America Recent Development

12.8 Domino’s

12.8.1 Domino’s Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.8.4 Domino’s Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Domino’s Recent Development

12.9 Dicos

12.9.1 Dicos Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Foodservice Introduction

12.9.4 Dicos Revenue in Foodservice Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Dicos Recent Development

12.10 In-N-Out Burger

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4009585-global-foodservice-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)