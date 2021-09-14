Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution.

Lithium-ion batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries often contain among other useful metals high-grade copper and aluminium in addition to – depending on the active material – transition metals cobalt and nickel as well as rare earths. To prevent a future shortage of cobalt, nickel, and lithium and to enable a sustainable life cycle of these technologies, recycling processes for lithium batteries are needed. These processes have to regain not only cobalt, nickel, copper, and aluminium from spent battery cells, but also a significant share of lithium. In order to achieve this goal, several unit operations are combined into complex process chains, especially considering the task to recover high rates of valuable materials with regard to involved safety issues.

With the continuous development of Li-ion battery and its increasing adoption in a vast industry vertical, a huge requirement for its waste management has emerged up. Moreover, the hiking requirement for Lithium-ion batteries as a major power source in consumer electronic devices and vehicles such as in mobile phones, laptops, tablets and cars is stimulating the future requirement for Lithium–ion battery recycling/ waste management.Overall, the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market performance is positive, despite the historical fluctuations and weak economic environment.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market is fragmented with fierce competition. Umicor is the world leading player in global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market with the market share of 6.55% in 2018, in terms of revenue, followed by GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp and OnTo Technology. The top 14 listed companies accounted for 20% of the revenue market share in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market will register a 41.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5565.5 million by 2024, from US$ 988.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

Other

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Electric Power

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Umicore

GEM

Brunp Recycling

SungEel HiTech

Taisen Recycling

Batrec

Retriev Technologies

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Duesenfeld

4R Energy Corp

OnTo Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

