Global Luxury Hotel Market Analysis 2019 by Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Vendors, Industry Overview, Demand, Customer Behavior and Forecast 2024

Luxury Hotel market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach US$ 222900 million by 2024, from US$ 171100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Hotel business.

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

This study considers the Junction Box value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Segmentation by application:

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Hotel market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luxury Hotel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Hotel players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Hotel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Luxury Hotel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

