Global Surveying and Mapping Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2022

Surveying And Mapping Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global surveying and mapping market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the surveying and mapping market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global surveying and mapping market report to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

•Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the surveying and mapping market. This chapter includes different products/services covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the surveying and mapping industry supply chain.

•Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

•Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customer and service providers’ trends/preferences in the global surveying and mapping market.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global surveying and mapping market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•PESTEL Analysis – This chapter describes the market opportunity assessment through PESTEL analysis.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

•Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments in the market.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global surveying and mapping market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the surveying and mapping market size, percentage of GDP, and average surveying and mapping market expenditure.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values and growth, and market share comparison by region.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa), and China, India, Japan, the UK and the USA.

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global surveying and mapping market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the architectural, engineering consultants and other related services market of which the surveying and mapping market is a segment. This chapter includes the global architectural, engineering consultants and other related services market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the architectural, engineering consultants and other related services market. It also includes key mergers and acquisitions in the architectural, engineering consultants and other related services market and latest trends and strategies.

•Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

By Type Of Service: Hydrographic Surveying, Cadastral Surveying, Topographic Surveying, Other Land Surveying Services

Companies Mentioned: Secom Group, Fugro N.V., AECOM, Stantec Inc., Mott MacDonald

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global surveying and mapping market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global surveying and mapping market reached a value of nearly $38.1 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to nearly $49.9 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in the global construction industry and the rise in oil and gas industry activities. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortages of skilled surveyors and the rise in competition in the market. Going forward, faster economic growth, technological advances in autonomous vehicles, and increasing demand for environmental surveying will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future include the increasing financial costs and rising security concerns.

The surveying and mapping market is segmented by type of service into cadastral surveying, topographic surveying, hydrographic surveying, and other land surveying. The hydrographic surveying market was the largest segment of the surveying and mapping market in 2018 at 33.0%. The other land surveying services market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for surveying and mapping, accounting for 35.2% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.9% and 13.2% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.3% and 7.3% respectively.

The global surveying and mapping market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the global surveying and mapping market made up 3.83% of the total market in 2018. Players in the market include John Secom Group, Fugro N.V., AECOM, Stantec Inc., and Mott MacDonald Limited.

The global architectural, engineering consultants and other related services market, of which the surveying and mapping market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1,438.7 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2014. It will grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to nearly $2,024.7 billion by 2022. The surveying and mapping market was the fourth largest segment in the global architectural, engineering consultants and other related services market in 2018, accounting for 2.6% of the total. The engineering services market was the largest segment of the architectural, engineering consultants and other related services market, accounting for 71.2% of the total, worth $1,024.0 billion globally; this segment has grown at a CAGR of 9.6% during the historic period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

The top opportunities in the global surveying and mapping market will arise in the topographic surveying segment which will gain $3.23 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The surveying and mapping market size will gain the most in China at $3.54 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the surveying and mapping market include investments in unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, and the adoption of latest technological advances such as cloud technologies and 3D laser scanning technology. Player-adopted strategies in the surveying and mapping industry include partnerships with technological companies to acquire innovative technology to generate high precision data, increases in business activities in the non-oil and gas industries, and acquisition and development of innovative technologies for better surveying and mapping results.

To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the surveying and mapping companies to consider adopting technological advances such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cloud computing technologies and 3D laser scanning, focusing on expanding through collaborations, and focusing on environmental groups, among other strategies.

