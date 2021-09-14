Global United Kingdom (UK) Defense Market 2019 Size, Share, Future Scope, Demands And Projected Industry Growths To 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared “Global United Kingdom (UK) Defense Market “Provides In-Depth Analysis of Parent Market Trends, Macro-Economic Indicators and Governing Factors Along With Market Attractiveness as per Segments.

The UK defense market, which accounted for USD 48.38 billion in 2017, is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 1.4% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Get Sample for Global United Kingdom (UK) Defense Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/382033

– Growth in the defense budget to achieve NATO’s defense spending target will be a major driver for the market.

– Technological advancement will upsurge the demand for the replacement of ageing equipment and the procurement of new products, propelling the market to grow in the coming years.

– Fight against terrorism, externally and internally, is also expected to support the growth of the defense market in the United Kingdom.

Competitive Landscape

The UK defense market is partly dominated by the local players and partly by the players based in the United States. The market, which is highly competitive, largely depends on product innovation. The UK MoD nurtures open competition policies that seek the best defense equipment for the best value. The MoD acquires defense equipment from foreign sources when the advantages of performance, cost, and delivery schedule outweigh the benefits of buying the British alternative. Some of the prominent players based in the United Kingdom are BAE Systems PLC and GKN Aerospace. BAE Systems is one of the prominent tier-1 suppliers for the F-35 program. The United States is the major supplier of defense imports to the United Kingdom. Several international players have expanded in the UK market by merging or acquiring small or medium-sized local players. The defense companies in the United Kingdom are tapping into potential markets, such as the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, to expand their global presence.

Key Market Trends

Procurement is Expected to be the Highest in the Air Force Segment, during the Forecast Period

The air force segment is expected to experience major growth in the UK defense market during the forecast period, due to the procurement and replacement plans for combat aircraft, airborne ISR equipment, and orders for new unmanned aerial vehicles. In 2017/2018, the UK Ministry of Defense achieved several significant milestones in the procurement and support of equipment and successfully delivered the plan within the budget. Milestones include the intake of a further 12 F-35 Lightning aircraft. The Air Command plans to spend about USD 43 billion on the Equipment Plan over the next decade. The Air Command is responsible for three sectors: Air Mobility and Air Enablers, Combat Air, and Command, Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. The investment will include enhancing weapons and radar capabilities of Typhoon program, using emerging synthetic technology to enhance training for frontline crews, and progress on unmanned aerial systems, among others. 17 new F-35B aircraft will be delivered between 2020 and 2022, increasing the number of F-35 aircraft to 35 jets by 2022.

Access Complete Global United Kingdom (UK) Defense Industry Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/united-kingdom-uk-defense-market-outlook-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Scope of the Report

The study covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the UK defense market in the past and the present, along with forecasts for the future. Analysis of the UK Homeland Security is also included within the scope of the report.

The UK Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth

The military spending of Europe accounted for almost 20% of the global military spending in 2017. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom were among the top 10 military spending countries of the world in 2017. The United Kingdom’s public sector expenditure on defense as a share of GDP in 2017/18 was 1.9%. As of 2017, the country was the second-largest global defense exporter and it had won defense orders worth almost USD 11.4 billion. According to the UK MoD, the country’s share of the global defense export market was estimated at 12% in 2017. Revenue expenditure forms the largest share of the UK defense budget.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase this Market Research Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/382033

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Fixed Wing aircraft

5.1.1.1 Narrow Body

5.1.1.2 Wide Body

5.1.1.3 Regional

5.1.1.4 Freighter

5.1.2 Rotorcraft

5.2 Engine Type

5.2.1 Turbofan

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.2 Embraer SA

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Airbus SE

6.4.5 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Our Trending Report:

Global Digital Experience Platforms Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2018-2023 https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=90109

Global Quality Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=89043

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/