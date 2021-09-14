Global White Beer Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2024
“White Beer Market” report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.
White Beer is an unfiltered, top-fermented style of wheat beer. “White” refers to the unfiltered, cloudy whiteness of the beer as it appears in a glass.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for White Beer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the White Beer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Hoegaarden
Trappists Westmalle
Kiuchi Brewery (Hitachino)
Einstok
Bell’s Brewery
Allagash Brewing Company
UFO Beers
Ommegang
Dogfish Head Brewery
De Ranke
Duvel
De Struise Brouwers
Swinkels Family Brewers
Brasserie Fantome
Brouwerij Boon
Sint Bernardus
Hillenbrand Farmhaus Brewery
Yanjing
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Weissbier
Witbier
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Online Sales
Offline Sales
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe White Beer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of White Beer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of White Beer in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the White Beer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the White Beer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, White Beer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe White Beer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global White Beer Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global White Beer Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America White Beer by Country
Chapter Six: Europe White Beer by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific White Beer by Country
Chapter Eight: South America White Beer by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa White Beer by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global White Beer Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global White Beer Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: White Beer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
