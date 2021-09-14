Heat Therapy Units Market SWOT Analysis and Opportunities to 2029 | Key Players: DJO Global, Accelerated Care Plus Corporation

Heat therapy is also called thermotherapy. Heat therapy unit is used for pain management in different medical conditions. Heat therapy is beneficial for arthritis patient, musculoskeletal injuries, and pain management in different conditions. Heat therapy units such as shortwave diathermy, microwave diathermy, ultrasound diathermy, and infrared modalities are used for pain management. Heat therapy units are gaining high popularity in the market as increasing demand for physiotherapy over drug treatment for pain management. Moreover, heat therapy units are higher in demand as increasing home-based treatment. Heat therapy units such as diathermy are classified as distinct modalities such as shortwave, microwave, and ultrasound. Shortwave diathermy units may be pulsed or continuous. Continuous shortwave diathermy units can be used in the treatment of a variety of conditions for some time. Shortwave diathermy is more commonly used than microwave diathermy. Ultrasound heat therapy units or products produce high-frequency sound waves that travel deep into the skin and generate gentle therapeutic heat. Ultrasound heat therapy units are used for the treatment of selected medical conditions such as muscle spasms, pain, and joint contractures.

Heat Therapy Units Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Heat therapy units market is expected to accounts significant growth rate as the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal injuries and arthritis. According to Arthritis Organization, an estimated 54 Million adults have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Increasing sports injuries and accidents cases propel the growth of the heat therapy units market. Increasing demand for home care and self-care devices for pain management favors the growth of the heat therapy units market. Devices such as TENS units can be used at home for pain management. Increasing aging population, growing healthcare expenditure and investment expected to boost the growth of heat therapy units market. Increasing preference of physiotherapy for pain management propels the demand for the heat therapy units market. Growing number of neck and back pain cases due to offices work culture are expected to create strong demand for the heat therapy units.

Heat Therapy Units Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, heat therapy units market can be segmented as:

Shortwave Diathermy Units

Microwave Diathermy Units

Ultrasound Diathermy Units

Infrared Diathermy Units

On the basis of mobility, heat therapy units market can be segmented as:

Portable

Stand-alone

On the basis of end user, Heat Therapy Units market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

Home Care Settings

Heat Therapy Units Market: Overview

Heat therapy units market has inherited with large number of medical devices manufacturers. These manufacturers are focusing on the development of new heat therapy units with advanced features. Heat therapy units are gaining popularity among patients as compared to other treatment option as no side effects of heat therapy. Physiotherapy centers segment expected to grow with the highest growth rate in heat therapy units market.

Heat Therapy Units Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia- Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ), Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for heat therapy units market due to the growing adoption of advanced heat therapy units and the growing prevalence of arthritis diseases. Western European expected to contribute the second largest market share in heat therapy units market. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan heat therapy units market is expected to gain a high growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing demand for pain management products.

Heat Therapy Units Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global heat therapy units market find across the value chain are DJO Global, Accelerated Care Plus Corporation, Performance Health, ASTAR, Biotech India, BTL International, Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Hill Laboratories, and others. Heat therapy units manufacturer is focusing on the launch of new products for expansion of market presence and revenue growth.