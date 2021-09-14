Herbal & Organic Mascara Market Outlook 2019, Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Latest News, Research Report and Global Share Forecast 2023

The Global Herbal & Organic Mascara Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Increasing veganism among the consumers is affecting the growth of herbal & organic mascara, positively. Herbal cosmetics are made from natural ingredients and organic certification confirms that the ingredients used are free of chemicals. High consumers’ awareness also has a major impact on this market. Shift in fashion trends has led to the increase in market share of the herbal & organic mascara globally. Furthermore, product promotions by famous celebrities have attracted mass consumers’ attention towards the unique product offerings, thereby, increasing the sale of herbal and organic mascara.

Increasing fashion awareness and promotions through various means such as fashion magazines, fashion channels, and others are adding fuel to the growth of the herbal & organic mascara market. Increasing GDP of the developed countries is having a positive impact on the growth of its market. Some of the key players are found to follow the strategies of merger and acquisition of small players due to the high demand of the products. Product innovation is considered to be the major focus for the herbal & organic mascara manufacturers. The U.S. and China are amongst the major key players exporting herbal & organic mascara to various countries in other regions.

The global herbal & organic mascara market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). North America dominates the global market followed by Asia Pacific. However, based on increasing applications of mascara in fashion sector, herbal & organic mascara have gained popularity in various other regions. China, Hong Kong, the U.K., Singapore, and Germany are considered the major importers of herbal & organic mascara.

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major herbal & organic mascara market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Ecco Bella (U.S.)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (U.S.)

Lotus Herbals Limited (India)

Odylique (U.K.)

Au Naturale, Llc (U.S.)

RMS Beauty (U.S.)

Josie Maran Cosmetics (U.S.)

The global herbal & organic mascara market is segmented on the basis of type, form, certification, distribution channel, and region. Based on the type, curling herbal & organic mascara is found to be escalating at a high CAGR. Amongst the various forms of mascara, liquid form is calculated to hold a major share backed up by easy application and convenience-storage property. One stop purchase of the product has led to the increased sale of herbal & organic mascara through specialty stores.

Go through the market data and market information presented in more than 60 market data tables and figures in 100 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Herbal & Organic Mascara Market information from 2017 to 2023“

This market research report further provides an insight on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis as well as leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying target consumer segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market size. Together the market data comprise and discuss basic valuations on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global herbal & organic mascara market including high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides views of historical market values as well as pricing and cost analysis of the same.