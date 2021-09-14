Herpes Zoster Market Future Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights:

Herpes zoster (shingles) spreads from people suffering from chicken-pox. The mode of transmission is through metabolic process droplets, skin lesions, by direct contact or through aerosols. Currently, there are only two vaccines licensed and available in the US for shingles namely Zostavax (zoster vaccine live) and Shingrix (recombinant zoster vaccine). Both these vaccines are safe and effective and has potential side effects.

Generally, the diagnosis of this condition is through laboratory testing. Additionally, the first line of treatment is through medication which include oral medicines (Antihistamines), topical (numbing creams, gels, or patches), and vaccines. Typically, the vaccines are administered to the geriatric population as they are at a higher risk to contract this disease.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7137

The herpes zoster market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to rising incidence of herpes zoster coupled with rising geriatric population are factors contributing towards the growth of the market. Moreover, the risk of developing herpes zoster increases with age. However, challenges such as the limited number of pipeline agents for the treatment of herpes zoster despite the growing incidence of the infection worldwide is likely to curb the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global herpes zoster market is segmented into Diagnosis, application, end-users. The herpes zoster market, by Diagnosis, the market is segmented into laboratory testing and others. The laboratory testing segment is further categorized into immunofluorescent microscopy, real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), serological testing. The treatment and prevention segment for the global herpes zoster market is divided into antiviral medications, narcotic medications, anti-inflammatory medications, antihistamines, anticonvulsants, capsaicin, numbing creams, gels, or patches, vaccines, and others. The route of administration segment for the global herpes zoster market is divided into oral, topical, and others. The end-user segment for the global herpes zoster market is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, home care settings, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing government support for vaccination and the highly advanced healthcare facilities to address the growing incidence of the infection. For instance, as per the Population Reference Bureau (2018), the number of Americans aged 65 or above are projected to be doubled from 46 million (2016) to 98 million by 2060, with the subsequent rise in the older age group to nearly 24 percent of the total population from the present 15 percent. The disease is prevalent in older adults usually between 60 -80 years due to the weak immune system thereby providing an opportunity for future growth of the market.

European region is the second largest market over the forecast period due to factors such as the emerging innovative vaccines for disease management and rising incidence of herpes zoster will provide considerable growth opportunities to herpes zoster treatment companies in the European region. The growing prevalence of the herpes zoster infection in the regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa which will emerge as the fastest growing regions in the global herpes zoster infection treatment market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global herpes zoster market are Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Foamix Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Geneone Life Science (South Korea), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Merck & Co. Inc. (US), NAL Pharma (Hong Kong), Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), TSRL, Inc. and others.

Get an Exclusive Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7137

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]