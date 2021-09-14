Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market to Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2027 – Pfizer, Abbott, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, Mylan Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, and Bayer

The global Hormone replacement therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hormone replacement therapy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The hormone replacement therapy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing prevalence of hormonal imbalance disorders, increasing geriatric population, technological advancement in the field of drug delivery systems, and increasing awareness amongst women patients. However, the high cost of these therapies, and increasing risk of adverse cardiovascular diseases hampers the growth of the market.

Hormone replacement therapy is used to help balance of hormones in men and women. During menopause, hormonal therapy (HT) or menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help relieve sweating, hot flashes, and other symptoms of menopause. Hormone therapy has also been proved to prevent bone loss and reduce fracture in postmenopausal women. Systemic hormone therapy which comes in pill, skin patch, cream, gel, or spray form, is the most effective treatment for the relief of troublesome menopausal hot flashes and night sweats.

The key players profiled in this report are Pfizer, Abbott, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, Mylan Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, and Bayer.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hormone replacement therapy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hormone replacement therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Hormone replacement therapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hormone replacement therapy market in these regions.