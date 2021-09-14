Hydrocolloids Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Definition:

Hydrocolloids help in reduction of sugar and salt content in food and beverage products without altering the physical properties of the products. Commonly used hydrocolloids in food and beverage industries are gelatin, alginates, xanthan gum, pectin, guar gum, carrageenan, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). Hydrocolloids are substances which tend to form gel in the presence of water. They are mostly used for gelling, stabilizing, thickening, coating, and emulsifying purposes. Hydrocolloids are widely used in extending the shelf life and enhancing the stability of food and beverage products.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report about the global hydrocolloids market that predicts growth for this market between 2017 and 2023. As an additive, the hydrocolloid is useful for food processing and for improving the quality as well as the shelf life of food products.

Market Scenario and Key Restraints:

The shifting inclinations of consumers towards improved lifestyle, the demand for nutritive ingredients such as hydrocolloids has grown in the recent years. Also, the intensified use of hydrocolloids in functional food owing to reduction of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and other diseases has uplifted the demand for hydrocolloids. Hydrocolloids such as gelatin, xanthan gum, pectin, carrageenan, and CMC have a wide range product applicability which includes: dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionary, snacks, beverages and others. Moreover, rising demand for natural gelling-agent, thickeners and stabilizers in food and beverage industry is projected to drive the growth of hydrocolloids market over the review period.

The key factors that elevate the global hydrocolloids market growth are their increasing use in the food & beverages industry for several purposes and their demand in the medical & cosmetics industry. Other factors enabling the market growth include growing demand for healthy, natural & nutritious food products, improved distribution networks in developing countries, and increased focus on research and development (R&D) that is yielding innovative results in a diverse set of applications in several product categories.

Key Players:

The key players in the global hydrocolloids market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA), Cargill Inc. (USA), CP Kelco (USA), Darling Ingredients Inc. (USA), Dow Chemical Company (USA), E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (USA), Ingredion Incorporated (USA), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands).

Latest Industry News:

Scapa Healthcare, a global strategic outsource partner of skin-friendly turn-key solutions, has released Scapa Soft-Pro® Hydrocolloid Cold Sore Patches that is useful for the treatment of HSV-1 blisters. 27 NOV 2018

DSM is growing its hydrocolloid business in China. Aiming for further expansion, it is has planned to invest in the plant-based protein market. 17 SEP 2018

Market Segments:

The global Hydrocolloids Market can be segmented on the basis of application, function, source, type, and lastly, region. With regards to application, this market has been segmented into bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. Among all segments, the bakery & confectionary segment holds the largest market share due to its high application as a food texture enhancer, followed by dairy & frozen desserts. The function-based segmentation segments the market into the gelling agent, stabilizers, and thickeners. Among these segments, thickeners segment holds the largest market share because it is used a lot in the food & beverages industries in order to enhance the stability and texture of the product.

Based on the source, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic. Among all segments, natural source segment holds the major market share because today more consumers are becoming health conscious. By type, the market has been segmented into carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), carrageenan, gelatin, guar, pectin, and others. Among these segments, pectin segments are expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing consumers demand for natural hydrocolloids.

The Regional Segmentation Of The Global Hydrocolloids Market has segmented the market into regional markets namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America has the largest market share, followed by Europe. In this region, USA has been estimated to be the biggest country-specific market due to higher consumption of hydrocolloids in confectioneries and dairy food products. This is because consumers are now more aware of the benefits of consuming natural thickening and stabilizing agent. Another factor leading to market growth is the high demand for cost-effective stabilizing and a gelling ingredient such as hydrocolloids in the food & beverages industry. Canada and Mexico are two other important country-specific markets in this region. Many key market players are based in North America, especially in the USA.

Regional Analysis:

Consumer awareness is a market driver in Europe too. Another factor supporting market growth is growing demand for an alternative of synthetic hydrocolloids such as acrylic acid polymers in processed food & beverages that is leading to the high demand for natural hydrocolloids in European countries like the France, Germany, and UK. High demand leads to market growth. Itlay is another country-specific market in this region, followed by the remaining countries of Europe. With hydrocolloids usage approved for usage in edible products by regulatory authorities, the market is expected to grow more.

Changing lifestyle and shifting food consumption pattern in countries like China and India is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market to growth. Japan is another important country-specific market in this region, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.