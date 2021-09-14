IBS Treatment 2017 to 2023 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on IBS Treatment Market 2023 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The IBS Treatment market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2017 and 2023 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This IBS Treatment market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

IBS Treatment Market Information: By Types, (IBS-D, IBS-C, And IBS-M), By Drugs Type (Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, Eluxadoline, Rifaximin, Alosetron, And Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, And Research Laboratories) – Americas Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is one of the major disorders affecting the digestive system of humans. Diarrhea, bloating, stomach cramps, and constipation, are some of the symptoms of the disorder. In spite of the fact that the reason for IBS is obscure, however, few factors that cause IBS are extreme disease, inflammation of the digestion tracts, contraction of muscles in the intestine, changes in gut bacteria, and nerve disorders. The rising pervasiveness of gastrointestinal infections and confusion, the geriatric populace, undesirable eating regimen, uneasiness, depression, and changing way of life in the Americas are the key drivers of the Americas IBS market. The Americas IBS treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Moreover, expanding consumer awareness about the IBS syndrome has increased the footfall of patient in the hospitals and other healthcare centers. Moreover, expanding expenditure in the medicinal services area is fueling the development of the IBS treatment market. However, strict FDA controls and inadmissible adequacy of the treatment may harm the development of the Americas IBS treatment market amid the forecast period (2017-2023).



Market Segmentation

The Americas IBS treatment market is segmented on the basis of its drugs type, types, end user and regional analysis. Based on its drugs type, the Americas IBS treatment market is sectioned into linaclotide, lubiprostone, eluxadoline, alosetron, rifaximin, and others. On the basis its types, the market is classified into IBS-C, IBS-D, IBS-M. Based on its end users, it is divided into clinics, research laboratories, and hospitals.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas IBS treatment market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The list of key players in Americas IBS treatment market include companies like Allergan Plc (Ireland), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.), Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy), Probi (Sweden), RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel), Ipsen (France), AstraZeneca (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), 4D pharma plc (U.K), Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.), among others.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of IBS Treatment market over the period 2019-2026.

The IBS Treatment market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global IBS Treatment market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

