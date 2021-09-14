In-flight Catering Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

The in-flight catering market was estimated at USD 18.04 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period. The growth of in-flight catering is largely dependent on the development and growth of the aviation industry.

Integration of technology for the ordering of food and beverages on-board is expected to help the growth of the in-flight catering market.

Also, concepts like retail on board and personal in-flight chefs are anticipated to affect the in-flight catering market in the near future.

Scope of the Report

An airline food, in-flight meal, or airline meal is a meal served to passengers on board a commercial airliner. Specialist airline catering services prepare these meals and usually serve to passengers using an airline service trolley.

Competitive Landscape

Five major players dominate the market for in-flight catering services. However, when it comes to supplying small and medium-size airports, the market is fairly fragmented with the presence of regional players. Demand for food with high quality and safety was the main reason for airlines to prefer produce from major manufacturers than the regional players. Further, these big players have increased their R&D spending exponentially to integrate the innovation with culinary excellence. This has resulted in premium quality food for airline in-flight catering services. Gate Gourmet, LSG Sky Chefs, and SATS are some of the leading companies in in-flight catering market.

Key Market Trends

Segment Trends

Meals are expected to be the dominant food type in the in-flight catering market during the forecast period, due to the demand driven by the Asian and European airlines. However, in the United States, the financial pressures have forced to change the food service dynamics, more in favor of light snacks. Some airlines in the region serve meals that are available at an extra cost. However, the beverages segment is expected to obtain the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geography Trends

The Asia-Pacific aviation sector is the fastest growing market in the world, and accounts for the highest number of aircraft orders among all the regions. Increase in disposable incomes and connectivity in some of the developing nations, such as India, Vietnam, and China have given the necessary impetus to the market. Asia-Pacific is a vast market in terms of culinary habits, and regions vary in their culinary preferences. Though India and China are neighboring countries, the culinary food habits of people in these two regions are significantly different. Food habits of passengers from the north vary from those of the south in the same country. These variations are likely to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

