Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The inflight entertainment and connectivity market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Increasing orders for newer generation aircraft, adoption of IFE systems by LCC operators, and the need to enhance passenger experience are the main drivers for the market.

– The adoption of features, like bring your own device (BYOD), are expected to generate growth opportunities for the market, in the years to come.

– Though the internet speed remains a matter of concern for most of the airlines’ inflight entertainment, some airlines have started providing inflight live content streaming for most of the flights with high internet speeds.

Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment that is provided to passengers, during a flight. In recent years, IFE has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.

The market is highly fragmented and about six companies had significant shares in 2018. Currently, Panasonic Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Gogo LLC are some of the key players in the market. Acquisitions of some companies by others and increasing investments in R&D for the development of advanced IFEC systems, like the next-generation Ku- and Ka-band antenna systems for better and faster connectivity, are the main trends in the market. Also, the adoption of initiatives, like bring your own device (BYOD), is expected to enhance passengers’ experience. The companies that provide these IFEC systems are eyeing to work in this regard and go forward through innovation and technological integration.

Increase in Retrofits of Cabin Interiors

Currently, the linefit segment has the highest market share, when compared to retrofit. However, it has become important for the airlines to upgrade their aircraft cabins, owing to the advent of new technologies, in order to attract more passengers with the amenities they offer. Technological integration also represents brand value. Hence, the airlines are upgrading and retrofitting their inflight entertainment and connectivity systems with newer ones. This is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the retrofit segment during the forecast period. Retrofit is being done on most of the current aircraft, which are already present with the operators. Various airlines, such as IDAIR and Lufthansa, are now installing newer IFEC on their flights as a retrofit option.

Rising Investments in Cabin Interior and Aviation Products by Airlines in Asia-Pacific

At present, North America dominates the inflight entertainment and connectivity market and is currently one of the main markets for IFEC providers. The large number of commercial aircraft in the United States is the main reason for the high market share of North America. However, the market in the region is beginning to saturate, and now the growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific market. The market in the region is evolving, owing to rising investments in cabin interior and other aviation products by the airlines in the region. Hence, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Fixed Wing aircraft

5.1.1.1 Narrow Body

5.1.1.2 Wide Body

5.1.1.3 Regional

5.1.1.4 Freighter

5.1.2 Rotorcraft

5.2 Engine Type

5.2.1 Turbofan

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.2 Embraer SA

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Airbus SE

6.4.5 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

