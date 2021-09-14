know the details about Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market including leading segment and key players

Personal care and cosmetics are mixtures of chemical compounds or organic ingredients, used to enhance the overall appearance or are used for personal hygiene. Organic personal care and cosmetic products mainly comprise plant ingredients and do not contain chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, aluminum salts and petrochemicals, which are potentially harmful to an individuals health. Increasing beauty consciousness and health awareness are prime factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, operating players in the market have been putting numerous efforts into launching several products in the market, thereby supplementing the market growth.

The prominent players analyzed in this report include L’Occitane en Provence, LOral International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bee, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda, and Aubrey Organics.

Organic personal care and cosmetics products market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. The product type segment is further classified as skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup cosmetics and others (deodorants, feminine hygiene products and hand hygiene). Among all types, the skin care segment dominated the market in 2015. Retail sales and online sales are two broad classifications based on distribution channel. Retail channel was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. However, online channel would grow rapidly during the forecast period. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market By Product Type

Chapter 5: Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6 Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market, By Geography

Chapter: 7 Company Profiles

