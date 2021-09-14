Lignosulfonates Market Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2023
This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Lignosulfonates Market Report for 2018-2023.
Lignosulfonates are one of the abundantly available wood chemicals.
The demand for lignosulfonates is expected to grow in the concrete admixture’s application segment, owing to the growing investments in the infrastructure segment.
Over the next five years, Expert projects that Lignosulfonates will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lignosulfonates market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Expert considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Calcium Lignosulfonates
Sodium Lignosulfonates
Magnesium Lignosulfonates
Others
Segmentation by application:
Ceramics
Construction
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Animal Feed Additives Industries
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Borregaard
Burgo
Rayonier Advanced Materials
Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals
Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical
Abelin Polymers
Greenagrochem
Harbin Fecino Chemical
Karjala Pulp
Nippon Paper
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global Lignosulfonates consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Lignosulfonates market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lignosulfonates manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
