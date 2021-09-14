Naphthenic Base Oil Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

Naphthenic base oil is hydro-treated group V base oil obtained through distillation of sweet crude. They possess low pour point, low wax content, and excellent swell properties. Naphthenic base oils also provide better low-temperature performance than paraffinic oils, which makes them ideal for formulating hydraulic fluids and automatic transmission fluids. Naphthenic oils respond well to antioxidants and additives due to high solvency power.Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Naphthenic Base Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The global naphthenic base oil market is rising moderately in the recent years and going forward it is likely to progress this way. The growth of the naphthenic base oil market is primarily attributed to the favorable physical properties of naphthenic base oil that makes it ideal for several formulations such as for gear oil, process oil, plasticizers, adhesives & sealants, and oil expender polymers. These end products are further used in various end-use industries such as automotive and industrial applications.The worldwide market for Naphthenic Base Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversRoyal Dutch ShellNynasErgonCalumet Specialty Products PartnersChevron CorporationAvista OilRepsolMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, coversViscosity Index35-60 SUS80-130 SUS200-300 SUS400-800 SUSabove 1200 SUSMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoIndustrial Lubes & GreaseElectrical OilProcess OilRubber OilMetalOther