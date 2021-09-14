Online Banking Market is Expected to Reach $29,976 million in 2023 Growing at a CAGR of 22.6% | ACI Worldwide, Microsoft, Fiserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Cor Financial Solutions

The report on “Online Banking Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The Online Banking Market size is expected to reach $29,976 million in 2023 from $7,305 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2017 to 2023. Digital banking includes all kinds of online/internet transactions done for various purposes. It is the incorporation of new technologies, to deliver enhanced customer services.

Customer convenience, higher interest rates, and technologically advanced interface majorly drive the market. High security risk of customer’s data hinders the market growth. Growth in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration among consumers, and increasing technology and growth of developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are some of the key factors, which are fueling the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ACI Worldwide (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. (UK), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), Rockall Technologies (Ireland), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India), and Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.)

Online banking includes banking and financial services, mobile phones, social media, and internet providers. Actual account balances and other information are available at the touch of a few buttons. This makes banking faster, easier, efficient, and more effective because consumers are able to stay up to date with their account balances. Less bank staff, no cost of significant infrastructure, and overhead costs allow online banking portals to pay higher interest rates on savings and charge lower mortgage and loan rates.

Greater Market Penetration with Increasing Consumer Base

With growth in population rational brick and mortar banks would not be able to skillfully provide services to its ever increasing customers. The customer base of online banking is on a rise with the growth in internet penetration and mobile apps across the world.

These online banks easily manage large customer databases with fewer space and employee requirement. Online banking saves much more time and energy compared with the traditional banks.

Key Benefits

A comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations is provided.

The report elucidates key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and a detailed impact analysis from 2017 to 2023.

Porter’s Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

A quantitative analysis of the current scenario and the forecast period highlights the financial competency of the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market with respect to banking type, service type, and geography.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Banking Market Size

2.2 Online Banking Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Banking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Online Banking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Banking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Banking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Online Banking Sales by Product

4.2 Global Online Banking Revenue by Product

4.3 Online Banking Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Online Banking Breakdown Data by End User

