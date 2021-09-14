Organic Chocolate Global Market By Technology, Top Key Player, Demand, Region, Opportunities Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Organic Chocolate Market – 2019

Organic chocolate is chocolate made from organic raw materials such as organic cocoa, sugar, milk, and others.

During 2017, the organic dark chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Organic dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that are associated with good health as it contains a higher quantity of cocoa compared to other varieties of organic chocolate. The consumption of organic dark chocolate improves blood flow, lowers blood pressure, and improves brain function. Additionally, organic dark chocolate also contains flavonoids, which are compounds that play the role of antioxidants and help in lowering blood pressure and reducing bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. The growing preference for dark chocolates will positively influence the organic chocolate market share and organic chocolate market growth.

This organic chocolate market research study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The increasing consumption of chocolate as snacks, the growing demand for healthy organic snacks among consumers, and the rising interest in the production of organic chocolate, will fuel the growth of the organic chocolate market in this region. Additionally, growing concern about the presence of artificial ingredients in chocolates has led consumers to opt for organic chocolates. This will further propel the market’s growth prospects in this region.

The global Organic Chocolate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Chocolate market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Chocolate in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Chocolate in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Organic Chocolate market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Chocolate market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Artisan Confections Company

Green & Black’s

Newman’s Own

Taza Chocolate

NibMor

Chocolat Bernrain AG

Endangered Species Chocolate

Giddy Yoyo

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Mason & Company

Rococo Chocolates

The Grenada Chocolate Company

The Raw Chocolate Company

Market size by Product

Organic Dark Chocolate

Organic Milk Chocolate

Organic White Chocolate

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Organic Chocolate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Organic Chocolate market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Organic Chocolate companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Organic Chocolate submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Organic Chocolate are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

