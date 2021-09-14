Parylene Market Growth Report to 2027 Driven by Type (Parylene N, Parylene C, Parylene D, Others)

Parylene Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as application are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Parylene is also called as poly-para-xylylenes. These materials form linear, highly-crystalline polymers but are produced in the forms of coatings and films. Parylene provides protection from moisture, corrosive bodily fluids, chemicals, gases, temperature and fungus far surpassing the protective properties of most other conformal coatings. Parylene is gaining popularity as a choice for a protective coating for challenging electronics and medical applications. Conformal coatings are liquid in nature, while parylene is formed on surfaces from a high purity powder known as a dimer with no liquid stage.

The key players influencing the market are:

Chireach Tech.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Diamond-MT

Galentis S.r.l.

KISCO LTD.

La Chi Enterprise Co., Ltd

Penta Technology (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd

Plasma Ruggedized Solutions

Shanghai PARYLENE Biotechnology Co_Ltd.

TiXX Coatings Ltd

The global parylene market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing end-user industry including aviation, aerospace, military and electronic and high focus of the key players on new product development and research & development. Moreover, economic growth in Asia Pacific regions specifically in developed and developing countries such as China and India provides a growth potential to the parylene market. However, an excessive cost associated with parylene and stringent government regulations in North America and Europe for environment protection is the major factor hindering the growth of the market. Parylene is considered by many to be the very best thin film conformal coating for environmental protection, particularly in high-reliability applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global parylene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The parylene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

