Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2023 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Bayer AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), iPatientCare

Patient centric healthcare apps are well-designed to support healthcare delivery and has the potential to increase the quality, effectiveness, and efficacy of patient’s health. Technological advancements in information technology (IT) has enabled redesigning of healthcare process by the use and integration of electronic communication in the healthcare process. The patient centric healthcare apps have revolutionized the complete health specific service. Health-related problems are among the major threats faced by the society, wherein the consumer-centric digital explosion has transformed the patients live by heralded patient centric apps. These apps help the users to stay updated about medication times, check on number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, and other body parameters. The global patient centric healthcare app market was valued at $10,235.0 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,728.0 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of40.9% during the forecast period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Bayer AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), iPatientCare, Inc., Klick Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., MobileSmith, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Siemens AG.

Rise in demand for patient centric ecosystem, where the app developer, mobile vendors, healthcare professionals, and medicine industry collaborate to offer patient centric approach in medical sector. In addition, the rise in smartphone penetration for patient centric apps, rise in demand for personalized care apps, and rapid digitalization supplement the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. However, expensive changeover to patient centric approach, lack of adequate training to healthcare professionals and insufficient supply to demand side ratio also hamper the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. Moreover, the increase in the transition toward digitalized healthcare and growing awareness toward innovative patient centric apps will demand for more patient centric healthcare apps, which would further create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market.

The global patient centric healthcare app market is segmented based on technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into phone-based app, web-based app, and wearable patient centric app. Based on operating system, this market is segmented into iOS, Android, Windows, and others. Based on category, this market is segmented into wellness management and disease and treatment management. Wellness management is sub segmented into fitness, lifestyle and stress and diet & nutrition and disease & treatment management is sub segmented into healthcare providers/insurance, medication reminders and information, women’s health & pregnancy and disease specific. Further, based on end user this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home use. Based on region, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Size

2.2 Patient Centric Healthcare App Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Patient Centric Healthcare App Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Patient Centric Healthcare App Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Patient Centric Healthcare App Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Sales by Product

4.2 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Revenue by Product

4.3 Patient Centric Healthcare App Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Breakdown Data by End User

