Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Size and Analysis Report 2019-2027 | Key Players – Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Healthways, McKesson, Medtronic, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Pfizer, Omnicell, Scripto and Dilon Technologies

The “Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device/biotechnology industry with a focus on the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global preventive healthcare technologies and services market with detailed market segmentation by technology. The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Abbott

2. GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

3. Healthways, Inc.,

4. McKesson Corporation,

5. Medtronic,

6. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

7. Pfizer, Inc.,

8. Omnicell, Inc.,

9. Scripto LLC,

10. Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Preventive healthcare is the use of recognized proactive health screenings, counseling and maintenance to prevent future illness and treatment. Preventive healthcare is also called as preventive medicine or prophylaxis. Preventive health measures save insurance providers and patients from expensive healthcare costs in the long run while providing better patient outcomes.

The preventive healthcare technologies and services market is driving owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated and other chronic diseases, increasing number of awareness programs by the government, and the easily available diagnostic devices capable of early detection. However, presence of a large number of players engaged in the development of the advanced technology for preventive healthcare in the countries such as China and India are expected offer growth opportunities in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market.

The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market is segmented on the basis of technology. The technology segment includes early detection and screening technologies, chronic disease management technologies, vaccines and advanced technologies to reduce errors.

The preventive healthcare technologies and services market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market based on technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall preventive healthcare technologies and services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to hold the largest share due to the presence of the well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption rate of advanced technology, and high awareness regarding preventive healthcare measures are the factors attributed to the domination of the region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of players engaged in the development of the advanced technology for preventive healthcare in the countries such as Japan and India are expected to boost the growth of the preventive healthcare technologies and services market in the region.

The preventive healthcare technologies and services market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies provide products and services for preventive healthcare technologies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Healthways, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medtronic, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Scripto LLC and Dilon Technologies, Inc. among others.

