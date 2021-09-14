Radiopharmaceuticals Market is Witnessing Phenomenal Growth by 2027 – Cardinal Health, General Electric Company, IBA Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Covidien, Positron Corporation, NTP Radioisotopes, Bayer, Bracco Imaging

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading radiopharmaceuticals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The radiopharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such increasing incidence and prevalence of target conditions, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99 in the market during the forecast period. However short life of the radiopharmaceuticals is hampering the market growth.

Radiopharmaceuticals, or medicinal radiocompounds or nuclear medicines, are a group of pharmaceutical drugs which have radioactivity. These nuclear medicines can be used for diagnostic as well as therapeutic applications. Radiopharmaceuticals emit radiation themselves, which is different from contrast media which absorb or alter external electromagnetism or ultrasound. Radiopharmacology is the branch of pharmacology that specializes in these radiocompounds. The main group of these compounds are the radiotracers used to diagnose dysfunction in body tissues. While not all medical isotopes are radioactive, radiopharmaceuticals are the oldest and still most common such drugs.

Key players in the market include: Cardinal Health, General Electric Company, IBA Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Covidien, Positron Corporation, NTP Radioisotopes, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, and Advanced Accelerator Applications.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of applications and end user and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented as diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. On the basis of end user, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into, hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global radiopharmaceuticals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The radiopharmaceuticals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting radiopharmaceuticals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the radiopharmaceuticals market in these regions.