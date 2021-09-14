Real and Compound Chocolate Chinese Market | Industry Analysis and Business Opportunity, Upcoming Trend and Forecast 2019 to 2022

Market Analysis:

Real Chocolate is processed and packaged mainly for direct consumers, artisans and Compound chocolate is mainly processed and packaged for industrial use, bakeries, confectioneries, and others. Leading Real and Compound Chocolate manufacturers are heavily investing in the R&D to find new application of chocolate in various personal care and nutraceutical products to expand their product portfolio. Strategic new product development in form of premium chocolate and development of innovative chocolate products using various combinations of high quality and healthy ingredients create lucrative opportunities in the market. Growing urban population, increasing disposable income, and China’s gift giving culture will drive Chinese real chocolate market. Whereas, low price of raw material and efficiency in production in terms of time and cost will surge the demand of compound chocolate in China. Chinese real and compound chocolate market is estimated to grow at the rate of about 5.90% from 2016 to 2022.

Consumers tend to buy real chocolates in stores by checking the expiry date, key ingredients and packaging hence stored based distribution channel will dominate the market. However, compound chocolate is mostly purchased for industrial use, manufacturers will prefer buying compound chocolate in huge quantities through e-commerce sites, hence non-stored base distribution channels will be highest growing segment during the forecasted period 2016-2022.

Get a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2462

Major Key Players Trend:

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in juice concentrate, multiple product launch by real and compound chocolate market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

The leading market players in the Chinese Real and Compound Chocolate Market primarily are

Nestle SA (Switzerland),

Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.),

Hershey Co. (U.S.),

Mars Inc. (U.S.),

Puratos Group (Belgium),

Ferrero (Italy),

Barry Callebaut (Switzerland),

Jieshou Zhaolong Foods Co and

Yake (China) Co.

Regional Analysis:

The Chinese real and compound chocolate regional market is segmented into; to name few regions where this market exist are Southeast, East, Central, South, Northeast, and Southwest. Southeast Chinese region has the maximum number of chocolate manufacturers in China, hence will dominate the market followed by East Chinese region.

Segments:

The Chinese Real and Compound Chocolate Market has been segmented based on Main ingredient Real Chocolate-Cocoa Beans, Cocoa Beans, Fat & Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor and others. Compound chocolate- cocoa powder, non-cocoa powder chocolate, vegetable fat & oil, fillings and others. By type- Real chocolate -dark, milk, and white. Compound chocolate-dark, white, milk and filled. By form Real chocolate-ball, cartoon, pieces/flakes, bar, cube and others. Compound chocolate-piece, paste, cube, cartoon, and others. By Application-Bakery/Pastry, Personal Care, Nutraceutical, Food & Beverage and others. By Packaging-Single/Multiples, Family Block, Boxed and others. By Countline, Tablets, Category-boxed Assortments, Chocolate Confectionery others. By Distribution Channel-store-based, non-store based, and others.

Key Findings:

Real dark chocolate is expected to witness a highest growth rate 6.31%

Compound dark chocolate is expected to witness a highest growth rate 5.90%

Rise in demand for sweeteners from the range of food & beverage sector will grow at CAGR 6.59%

In China, Southeast region dominates the market.