Satellite-based Earth Observation Services Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2023

Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Satellite-based earth observation (EC)) involves the collection and dissemination of imagery of the Earth’s surface and atmosphere using orbital satellites for applications in defense; environmental monitoring; meteorology; cartography; and other public, commercial, and consumer applications.

This report studies the Satellite-based Earth Observation Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Satellite-based Earth Observation Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Close to 40% of the market’s incremental growth is expected to come from the Americas over the next five years. With the advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade, the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring has been increasing in the region thus, driving growth in the market.

In 2017, the defense segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for about 32% of it. Increase in defense budgets across the globe has prompted the demand for satellites in this segment.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Airbus, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies, Thales Group, MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd, Google, UrtheCast., Deimos Imaging, E-GEOS, Planet Labs, Terra Bella, PlanetiQ LLC, DMC International Imaging, DigitalGlobe

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite-based Earth Observation Services.

