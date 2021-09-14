Satellite-enabled IoT Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2023

Global Satellite-enabled IoT Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

A satellite is an artificial or man-made object that revolves around Earth. It provides a bird’s eye view of large areas of Earth at the same time. It can collect more data at a quicker pace than the instruments on the ground. The global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IOT) market revolves around satellite-based services, which are or will be utilized by billions of IOT components or devices on the surface of Earth.

This report studies the Satellite-enabled IoT market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Satellite-enabled IoT market by product type and applications/end industries.

The military-based segment will account for the major shares of the satellite-enabled IoT market throughout the forecast period. The increasing need for mobile connectivity in remote areas and isolated terrains increases the demand for satellite-enabled IoT tools such as GPS systems, tracking devices, health and personnel monitoring devices, just-in-time equipment maintenance, and IoT technologies to support tactical reconnaissance and enhance mission reliability and security.

Americas is witnessing an increase in government initiatives in manufacturing satellites with the aid of 3D printing and the launch of technologically advanced satellites that provide inherent network redundancy and minimize the line-of-sight issues for continuous global coverage. The high frequency of each satellite signals enhances message delivery. This market study estimates that the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the satellite-enabled IoT market throughout the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Eutelsat, Inmarsat, MDA Information Systems, Orbital ATK, SES, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, Thales Alenia Space, Thuraya, NanoAvionics, Kepler Communications

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Satellite-enabled IoT.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Military-based IoT

Business-based IoT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense and Military

Civilian

