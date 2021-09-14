Solar Roofing Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths and Forecast 2027

A comprehensive research study on “Solar Roofing Market Analysis to 2027”, introduced by Premium Market Insights classifies the Global Solar Roofing Market Analysis to 2027 in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Solar roofing is an arrangement of solar panels in a grid form designed to with the use of conventional roofing materials namely: asphalt shingle or slate, and are used to produce electricity. There are different type of solar roofing available in the market such as: On-Grid Type, Off- Grid Type, Hybrid, and Grid-interactive. Some of the major drivers of the solar roofing market are supportive government policies and initiatives and growing demand for solar systems in residential application.

The high cost of installation, storage, as well as power conversion devices, and lack of adequate number of certified installers are some of the factors which may hamper the solar roofing market. However, the mounting prices of fossil fuels and declining costs of solar systems and energy storage devices are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for solar roofing market in the forecast period.

The “Global Solar Roofing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the solar roofing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global solar roofing market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global solar roofing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the solar roofing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. CleanMax Solar

2. Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

3. Jaksons Engineers

4. Hero Future Energies

5. Thermax Limited

6. UNI-SOLAR

7. Applied Solar, Inc.

8. Atlantis Energy Systems, Inc.

9. DRI Energy

10. Solengy Corp.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global solar roofing market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall solar roofing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The solar roofing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the solar roofing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the solar roofing market.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SOLAR ROOFING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SOLAR ROOFING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. SOLAR ROOFING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SOLAR ROOFING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8. SOLAR ROOFING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

9. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10. SOLAR ROOFING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

