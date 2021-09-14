Space Mining Market to 2025 Business Opportunities and Future Analysis- Deep Space Industries, Inc., Planetary Resources, Inc., Moon Express, iSpace, Asteroid Mining Corporation, Shackleton Energy Company
Space Mining also known as asteroid mining is a process that is involved in exploitation of raw materials from asteroids and other minor planets, as well as near-Earth objects. Minerals are extracted from a spent comet or asteroid, then taken back to Earth or utilized in space for construction materials.
The key factors propelling the growth of space mining are increasing government initiatives and investments to frame regulations for asteroid mining and impending and ongoing space mining missions. Further, government initiatives resulting in rising number of start-ups and adoption of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) practice in space exploration are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years.
Major Key Players: Deep Space Industries, Inc., Planetary Resources, Inc., Moon Express, iSpace, Asteroid Mining Corporation, Shackleton Energy Company, Kleos Space S.A., TransAstra Corporation, SpaceFab.US and National Aeronautics and Space Administration among others.
“Global Space Mining Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the space mining market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global space mining market with detailed market segmentation by phase, type of asteroid, application and geography. The global space mining market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the space mining market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global space mining market based on phase, type of asteroid and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall space mining market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.
