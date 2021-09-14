Strategic Analysis of the Oral Cancer Treatment Market Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Oral cancer or mouth cancer cab be referred to as the cancer of tongue, gums, throat, and others. Squamous cell carcinoma, verrucous carcinoma, minor salivary gland carcinomas, and lymphomas are some of the common types of the oral cancer. Increasing prevalence of the oral cancer is the major driver for market growth during the forecast period. In 2017, according to the Oral Cancer Foundation, 49,750 Americans are estimated to be diagnosed with the oral oropharyngeal cancer. Moreover, it is estimated 9,750 deaths will be accounted for the same. Also, the rising per capita healthcare expenditures followed by growing awareness about oral diseases fuels the market growth. In 2015, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., the total healthcare expenditure accounted for 17.8% of the total gross domestic product (GDP), which accounted for USD 3.2 trillion. However, risks for recurrence of cancer and high cost of treatment may restrain the market growth. According to the Dharamshila Hospital, New Delhi, India, in 2015, the cost of the treatment of the oral cancers can range from USD 2,995 to USD 14,979.

The global oral cancer treatment market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global oral cancer treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into squamous cell carcinoma, verrucous carcinoma, minor salivary gland carcinomas, lymphomas, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and photodynamic therapy (PDT), and others. The surgery segment is sub segmented into tumor resection, glossectomy, laryngectomy, mohs micrographic surgery, and others. The chemotherapy segment is sub segmented into cisplatin, carboplatin, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organization, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global oral cancer treatment market owing to the well-developed healthcare sector. Moreover, the presence of the global players like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Merck & Co., Inc. within the regional boundaries fuels the market growth.

Europe holds the second largest market for oral cancer treatment, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Huge patient population and a well-developed healthcare infrastructure will drive the market in the Europe. In 2014, according to the Cancer Research U.K, 11,449 new cases of oral cancer were reported which caused 2,386 estimated death within the same year.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the presence of developing economies like India and China within the region. This along with favorable government policies, huge patient population and developing healthcare sector will boost the market growth within the region.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global oral cancer treatment market due to presence of poor economies especially in the African region. Majority of the market of Middle & Africa region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

Key Players

The key players for the global oral cancer treatment market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Asia Pacific), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Isarael), Eli Lilly and Company. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Europe), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Europe), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and others

