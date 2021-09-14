Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Business Overview and Global Development Trends 2025

A comprehensive research study on “Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Analysis to 2025″”, introduced by Premium Market Insights classifies the global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market ” in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services are the tools and services used by companies to find people with a required talent for a specific job. Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services helps organizations in anticipating future hiring needs, finding and engaging the best candidates. These solutions help organizations in saving time and resources in staffing.

Due to the growing impact of social media in recruiting, Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient solutions. With low employment rate staffing is becoming risky and difficult and talent acquisition and staffing solution providers are focusing on providing enhanced solutions. Growth in the popularity of social media and integrated solutions is driving this market whereas the low rate of adoption and high costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. LinkedIn Corporation

2. Oracle Corporation

3. CareerBuilder,LLC

4. Workday, Inc.

5. Skillsoft Corporation

6. IBM Corporation

7. PeopleFluent, Inc.

8. Krones Incorporated

9. Paycom Software, Inc.

10. Saba Software, Inc.

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market with detailed market segmentation by Category Type, Industry Type, Platform Type, and geography. The Global Talent Acquisition &Staffing Technology and Services market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Talent Acquisition&Staffing Technology and Services market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market based on Category Type, Industry Type, and Platform Type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology and Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s five forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting Talent Acquisition &Staffing Technology and Services market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 TALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 TALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 TALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6 TALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – CATEGORY TYPE

7 TALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – INDUSTRY TYPE

8 TALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICESMARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – PLATFORM TYPE

9 TALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICESMARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12 TALENT ACQUISITION & STAFFING TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICESMARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

