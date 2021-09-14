Talent Management Software Market Trend, Share, Application & 2018-2023 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Summary

Talent management software Market enables the control and management of various aspects of HR actions and helps maintain employees’ details from the date of joining to the date of retirement. Moreover, talent management software incorporates HR activities such as performance management, career pathing management, succession planning, compensation management, assessment and other core HR solutions, for instance payroll management and leave management. Talent management software helps to develop the productivity of HR staff by providing self-service web interfaces.

The global Talent Management Software market is valued at 7860 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 21100 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2017 and 2023.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Talent Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Talent Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

A rapid shift toward web-based applications and digitization is the major driver for the increased demand for software solutions, whereas the rate at which different industries are adopting talent management tools and solutions is further anticipated to result in the influx of new and enhanced tools in the marketplace.

The industry is expanding at a rapid rate owing to many reasons including extensive research and development activities, an optimistic investment landscape, and the increasing interest of large technological companies in the industry developments.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Talent Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this Talent management software Market report covers

Cornerstone Ondemand

IBM

Lumesse

Oracle

ADP

Peoplefluent

Skillsoft

Saba Software

Talentsoft

Workday

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

TalentGuard

Centranum

Talent management software Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Talent management software Market Segment by Type, covers

Recruiting Management

Compensation Management

Employee Lifecycle Management

Learning and Training Management

Performance Management

Talent management software Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

