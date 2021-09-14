Thermal Underwear Market Scope 2019 | Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

The Global Thermal Underwear Market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of product type such as tops, bottoms, and set. Adoption of thermal products by the consumers is one of the major drivers for this market. Mass market penetration is leading to introduction of new products and their retail across various regions. High focus on Research & Development has led to innovations and in the product line which has fueled up the market share of thermal underwear in global market. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of thermal underwear market during the review period of 2017-2023.

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of thermal garments is also encouraging the growth of the market. The rising demand of thermal garments is expected to play a significant role in the growth of thermal underwear market during the forecast period. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of thermal underwear market during the review period of 2017-2023. Additionally, thermal underwear varieties are also expected to gain popularity due to changing weather conditions as well as it helps in keeping body warm even in extreme cold weather which is also encouraging the growth of thermal underwear market.

Market Segmentation:

Global thermal underwear market is segmented by gender, product type, distribution channel and region.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into tops, bottoms, and set.

Based on distribution channel, this market is segmented into store based such as hyper and super markets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and others, and non-store based.

Key Players:

The Major Key Players in Thermal Underwear Market are:

Adidas Group (Europe)

Calvin Klein (U.S.)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Europe)

Hanesbrands Inc. (U.S.)

Jockey International (U.S.)

L.Bean, Inc. (U.S.)

Fruit of the loom (U.S.)

The demand for thermal underwear has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Regional Analysis:

Global thermal underwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America has the major market share followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this segment. North America has the major market share because of its cold weather. Also, new designs and various innovative products are introduced by key players which is playing a major role to upsurge the sales of thermal underwear in the recent time. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global thermal underwear market during the forecast period of 2017-2023.