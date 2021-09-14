Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracts Market Growth Analysis, Company Income, Top Manufacture Players to 2023

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracts Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that predicts a surge in the global treated distillate aromatic extracts market with 3.71% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to be worth the USD 1027.7 Mn.

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracts Market Key Players:

The key players in the global treated distillate aromatic extracts market include:

ATDM (Iran)

CPC Corporation (Taiwan)

Eagal Petrochem (Iran)

Eni s.p.a. (Italy)

Gazpromneft-Lubricant Ltd. (Russia)

H&R Group (Germany)

Lanxess (Germany)

Nynas (Sweden)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands)

Total S.A. (France)

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracts Market Segmented Analysis:

The global treated distillate aromatic extracts market has been segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, this market has been segmented into battery containers, belting & houses, extruded products, tires & tubes, & others. Tires & tubes manufacturing are the primary application area of TDAE. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to occupy 68% of the global share of the market with 3.81% CAGR. The regional segmentation of the global treated distillate aromatic extracts market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracts Market Regional Analysis:

In the Asia Pacific region, the growth is rising rapidly, and it has a 45% share of the global market. This trend is expected to continue until the end of the forecast period. Due to the high density of population, cheap labor, and outsourced production activities, the market is growing in this region. In this region, the maximum revenue comes from China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific. With revenue of US $ 133.12 mn, China has emerged as the most promising country-level market across the globe for TDAE.

North America is the second largest regional market for TDAE, occupying one-fifth of the global share. Demand for industrial rubber products is steadily rising in the United States of America (USA), the biggest country-level market in this region. The automobile industry is a big industry in the USA due to players like General Motors. And that is why demand for rubber is always going to be here. The second biggest market in this region is Canada. In the Latin American region, the market is smaller compared to North America due to less population and less technological advancement. Maximum revenue in this region comes from Brazil and Mexico, followed by rest of Latin America.

