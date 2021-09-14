Virtual Power Plant Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2023 by Key Companies – ABB, AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Comverge, Enbala Power Networks, EnerNOC, General Electric Company

The report on “Virtual Power Plant Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global virtual power plant market was valued at $762 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $4,587 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2017 to 2023. Virtual Power plant (VPP) comprises of a multitude of decentralized, grid-connected energy units installed as an integrated component for flexible electricity production. The number of distributed resources are centrally controlled and managed as part of an interrelated network.

Rise in demand for renewable energy in power generation sector, changes in dynamic of power grids from centralized to distributed, and moderating costs and easy accessibility of energy storage drive the growth of the virtual power plant market. However, health concerns over high frequency human exposure of electromagnetic and radio waves hamper the potential of the market for different end users. Conversely, emerging shift toward electric vehicles and promotion of intelligent office buildings and smart grids, is expected to create opportunities in the market.

ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Comverge, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, EnerNOC, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd..

The global virtual power plant market is segmented based on technology, end user, and geography. By technology, it is classified into distribution generation, demand response, and mixed asset. Based on end user, it is divided into commercial, industrial, and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the global virtual power plant market.

In-depth analysis of market is conducted and estimations for key segments from 2016 to 2023 are provided.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.

Market share for all segments with respect to each geographical segment is detailed in the report.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provides a competitive outlook of the global industry trends.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size

2.2 Virtual Power Plant Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual Power Plant Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Virtual Power Plant Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual Power Plant Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Power Plant Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant Sales by Product

4.2 Global Virtual Power Plant Revenue by Product

4.3 Virtual Power Plant Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Virtual Power Plant Breakdown Data by End User

