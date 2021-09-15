3D Printing Materials Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2026

3D printing is a manufacturing process where an object is synthesized in three dimensions by layering of material in succession directly from a predefined computer file containing the digital 3D model. The process is also known as Additive Manufacturing. 3D printing materials are those materials which can be easily manipulated by the 3D printing machines to produce the desired object. Initially in the 1980s, 3D printing technology was in its nascent stage and the 3D printing materials used were wax and simple thermoplastics since its purpose was limited to prototyping and sampling. Conversely, in the present scenario, 3D printing has evolved beyond prototyping and is utilized directly for functional purposes leading to the usage of more sophisticated and complex materials which requires it to be reliable and durable.

Global 3D Printing MateriaRequest For Report Sample Dynamics Increased spending by the manufacturing sector around the globe for research and development purposes positively affects the sales of 3D printers thus improving the market for 3D printing materials. Rapid prototyping is steadily being widely accepted technology for product designing, product sampling, prototyping and concept modelling to the final stages of manufacturing thereby improving the growth of the 3D printing materials market. The process of additive manufacturing is steadily gaining traction in the field of medicine where prosthesis and dental attachments are produced by 3D printers which in turn boosts the growth of special purpose 3D printing materials in the market. Adoption of 3D printers for educational and architectural purpose has boosted the sales of 3D printing materials. Intense competition among the 3D printer manufacturers has led to miniaturization, reduction in the prices of 3D printers, improvements in its performance has contributed to the growth of 3D printing materials market.

Edible materials is gaining acceptance for the creation of 3D printed solid shapes. Food materials such as chocolate and other paste based forms are utilized marking an attractive trend of creating 3D printed food. However, the materials used for 3D printing technology are having costs on the higher side does have a growth hindrance of 3D printing materials in the market. Another restraint of 3D printing materials is that the products produced are substantially less durable than those produced through conventional casting & molding techniques.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market: Segmentation On the basis of Applications,Global 3D Printing Materials Market can be segmented by Material Type, Structural Form and Applications.

By material type, it can segmented as Metals, Plastics, Elastomers, Composites, Ceramics, Resins, Wax, Cellulose, Edible Materials (Chocolate), Biomaterials, On the basis of Structural Form, it can be segmented as:, Powdered Form, Filaments, Liquid Form, , heeted Form,

On the basis of Application, it can be segmented as: Aerospace & Aviation, Defense, Automotive Industry, Medical Sector, Educational Institutes, Architectural, Electronics Industry, Food Industry,

Global 3D Printing Materials Market: Regional Outlook The Global 3D Printing Materials market can be segmented into seven geographical locations such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. North America is expected to witness the highest growth of 3D printing materials market due to increased acceptance of 3D printing technology in the Industrial sector.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market: Key Players Some of the major players identified in the Global 3D Printing Materials mar ket are: Stratasys Ltd., Arevo Labs, Evonik Industries AG, Farsoon, Inc., Sandvik AB, Optomec Inc., Rahn AG