Access Control Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2025

Global Access Control Industry was valued at USD 996 Million in the year 2018. Global Access Control Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7 % from 2019 to reach USD 11.36 Billion by the year 2025.

Europe region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period. At a country level, Germany is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015-2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Major market players in Access Control Industry are ASSA ABLOY AB, Johnson Controls International plc, dorma+kaba Holding AG, Gemalto N.V., OT-Morpho, NEC Corporation, Allegion plc, Johnson Controls International plc and brief information of 11 companies provided in the report.

The major shares of the Industry come from Communication type, by application in Global Access Control Industry. On the other hand, Commercial, by sector for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2019-2025.

By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

By Service:

• Installation and Integration

• Maintenance and Support

• Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)

By Vertical:

• Government

• Military and Defense

• Residential

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing and Industrial

