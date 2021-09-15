Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Size, development analysis, opportunities and forecast report till 2025

Aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul is a procedure practiced by every commercial airliners, business jet owners and military forces across the globe. The periodic inspection, maintenance and modification of commercial as well military aircrafts are utmost important to the end users. In order to comply with the airworthiness directives and service bulletins, these procedures are carried out under the regulations set by different organization or authorities such as International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and others. The market for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul is a matured market and is experiencing a significant growth rate over the years.

Rising number of domestic as well as international air routes is demanding for more numbers of commercial aircrafts, leading the aircraft MRO service providers to increase their business, thereby driving the market in the current scenario. This trend is anticipated to boost the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising military operations, drills, and interest for action ready, the military forces overhaul, repair and maintain their aircrafts at a periodic interval, catalyzing the market for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul to propel over the years. However, factors such as time taken for aircraft MRO, and high cost involved in carrying out the procedures are acting as a restraints to the market.

The increasing focus on environmental factors and emphasize on reduction of emission from the aircrafts from the governing organizations and authorities is compelling the commercial airliners and military forces to conduct the MRO process in large numbers, thereby this trend is anticipated to pave the path for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market in the coming years.

The “Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft maintenance industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market with detailed market segmentation by components, aircraft types, end users and geography. The global aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market based on components, aircraft types and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 14 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five analysis.

Also, key aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Lufthansa Technik AG, B/E Aerospace, AAR Corp., GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rockwell Collins, Roll Royce, Singapore Technologies Engineering LTD., Turkish Technic Inc., and Delta TechOps among others.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market – By Components

3.2.2. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market – By Aircraft Types

3.2.3. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market – By End Users

3.2.4. Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Market – By Regions

3.2.4.1. By Countries

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.3. Threat to Substitutes

3.3.4. Threat to New Entrants

3.3.5. Degree of Competition

4. AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

