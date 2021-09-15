Ambulatory Services Market World Top Most Players Forecasts Significantly by 2022

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their intent to analyze the ambulatory services market predicted a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). The ambulatory services market during this period can expect a surpassing of the anticipated valuation of USD 3365.2 billion. In broader terms, ambulatory services refer to treatment offered to patients on an outdoor basis without getting him or her admitted in the hospital. But it has its limitations and it can treat patients suffering from only chronic or non-severe acute conditions. Technological advancement has enabled hospitals in providing such services to outpatients in a bid to save the rush or provide effective service in almost no time. The segment is further benefitting from the rapidly advancing genetics, biomedical, and information technology.

But the ambulatory services market can get dampened due to the lack of trained healthcare personnel. However, this can be curbed as the growing investment in this sector from both government and private sector can ensure prospects for the market in the future. At the same time, many healthcare organizations are providing sufficient training to their individuals to make their ambulatory services quite extensive and impactful. The system is also getting recognition from life insurance companies as the cost in these services are much lower than the regular hospital services.

Global Ambulatory Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players expected to influence the global ambulatory services market, as per the report of MRFR, are

AmSurg Corp

Surgical Care Affiliates

Surgery Partners

HCA Holdings, Inc.

Healthway Medical Group

SurgCenter

Trillium Health Partners

In March 2019, Allscripts announced their plan to expand business in the MEA market by partnering with Northwestern Medicine. As their stepping stone, they would provide service to Alfardan Group with the project name Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine. Later it will team up with

Sunrise Ambulatory

Sunrise Surgery

Sunrise Radiology

Allscripts Clinical Performance Management

Allscripts Lab

iPro Anesthesia

Ambulatory Services Market Segmentation

MRFR, in their intent to discuss the global ambulatory services market segmented by service type for a better understanding of the entire market. The holistic comprehension of the market is necessary to get a picture of the upcoming days as that would help in designing strategies accordingly.

Based on the service type, the ambulatory services market can be segmented into primary care offices, medical specialty, ambulatory surgery, outpatient departments (OPDs) and emergency departments. The ambulatory surgery segment is the fastest growing segment as it can rise with 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period. However, at present, the primary care segment has the maximum market dominance.

Ambulatory Services Market Regional Analysis

MRFR in a bid to grasp the global ambulatory services market included regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The effort aims at an analysis of both value-wise and volume-wise market of these regions.

North America’s advanced technological implementation in healthcare sector helped the region in gaining control over 41.2% of the global market as per the results of 2016. The market can expect a growth by 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Regional supremacy in the sector banks mostly on the presence of service providers in the U.S. The country has an enviable number of ambulatory service providers that keeps it ahead of the rest. Specialized technique, solid support from the government & organizations, substantial patient pool, reimbursement policies, and high quality coupled with low-cost services in the region are providing the region an edge over its peers.

Europe is the second biggest ambulatory services market. Its dominance can be attributed to superior technology and better government initiatives. The ambulatory services market in Europe can expect a CAGR of 5.3% over the review period.

Increasing patient pool of the APAC region can ensure the growth of the market in this region. The demand for ambulatory services is on the rise in the region as that enables reaching corners in developing countries with much ease. Increasing fund and better healthcare structure both are playing pivotal role in taking the sector to the next level. China and India are emerging as lucrative markets owing to their vast patient pool and the countries can significantly contribute in the expected CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. A steady growth is on the card for the MEA region during the forecast period.

