Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Market 2019 Progress Strategies, Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges to 2025

Global Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Industry was valued at USD 387 Million in the year 2017. Global Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.3% from 2019 to reach USD 3823.45 Million by the year 2025.

North America region holds the highest Industry share and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. Construction companies in the North American region have made huge investments in the Industry, and several vendors have evolved to cater to the rapidly growing Industry.

Major market players in Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Industry are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies, eSUB, SmarTVid.Io, DarkTrace, Aurora Computer Services, Autodesk, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report.

SWOT Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Industry

Strength:

Need for More Safety Measures at Construction Sites

Construction Labor Shortage

Weakness:

Limitations of AI decision-making

Low Levels of Penetration

Opportunities:

Increasing Construction Activity Due to Smart City Initiatives

Threats:

Monitoring the Highly Unstructured Jobsite Environments

Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

The Global Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Industry is segmented on the basis of by Technology, By Components, By Application, by type and region. Among technologies, the machine learning and deep learning segment is expected to have the larger Industry size. Due to the growing need to analyze dark data and automate business functions. The component segment has been further segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to have the larger Industry size.

Artificial Intelligence in the Construction Industry Segmentation:

By Application:

• Project Management

• Field Management

• Risk Management

• Schedule Management

• Supply Chain Management

• Others

By Type:

• Residential

• Institutional Commercials

• Heavy Construction

• Others

By Components:

• Solution

o Design and Planning

o Revenue Estimation

o Virtual Assistant

o Demand Forecasting

o Predictive Maintenance

o Others

• Services

o Integration and Deployment

o Training and Consulting

o Support and Maintenance

By Technology:

• Machine Learning and Deep Learning

• Natural Language Processing

By Region: