Baby Monitors Market 2019: Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Dorel Industries , Angelcare Monitors , LOREX Technology ,  VTech Holdings Ltd.

A baby monitor, is basically a baby alarm, which facilitates parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby’s movements. Further, baby monitors with movement trackers and preinstalled lullabies, are also available in the market, to cater to the varying needs of the parents.

Increase in the number of working parents and nuclear families has led to a higher adoption of baby monitors in homes and day care centers. Growing awareness about baby safety, increasing disposable income and increased online retailing are other factors that have fueled the growth of the market. However, declining birth rate due to sedentary lifestyle and safety concerns associated with these products are amongst major challenges for the players operating in the industry. Irrespective of challenges, the industry is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities in developed as well as developing regions in near future.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014354

TOP KEY PLAYERS

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Angelcare Monitors Inc.

LOREX Technology Inc.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

Summer Infant Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nest Lab. Inc.

Withings Inc.

The world baby monitors market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection and geography. Based on type, baby monitors are categorized as audio and video baby monitors. Market is categorized as wired and wireless baby monitors depending on mode of connection. Wireless baby monitors offer the advantage of portability, ease of installation and connection as these can be easily connected to WLAN. The world baby monitors market is analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of baby monitors market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Porters five forces analysis of industry and SWOT analysis of the key market players have been provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by them

The value chain analysis of the industry highlights the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2020 has been provided to elaborate the market potential

Purchase this [email protected] https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014354

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD BABY MONITOR MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD BABY MONITOR MARKET BY MODE OF CONNECTION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD BABY MONITOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]