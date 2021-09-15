Ballast Water Management Market 2019 Global Trends, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Ballast water has been an essential component of the ship’s constancy. Ballast water is pumped in to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage. It is an important for safe and efficient modern shipping operations, it may create serious environmental, economic and health issues attribute to the multitude of marine species carried in ships’ ballast water.

Government initiatives toward marine environmental protection, increasing demand for petroleum products, developing healthcare concerns in shipping sector are fueling the market growth. However, continuously changes in government rules and regulations and high costs associated are hindering the growth of the market. Influenced by stringent regulations, increase in fleet ownership, and global trade in large volumes, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to this market. Additionally, factors such as the expansion in fleet size in various countries and the decommissioning of aging vessels, also contribute to the growth of the ballast water management market in this region.

The global Ballast Water Management market is valued at 13900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 172500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ballast Water Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ballast Water Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ALFA LAVAL

GEA Group

Hitachi

Veolia Water Technology

Wärtsilä

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Physical Disinfection

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method

Segment by Application

Automotive Machinery & Equipment

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Building & Infrastructure Materials

Medical & Healthcare

Mining Equipment

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

